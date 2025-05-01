Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which elements are liquids at room temperature (25°C and 1 atmosphere)? Mercury and bromine are the only elements that are liquids at room temperature.

At standard temperature and pressure, which state of matter do most elements on the periodic table exist in? Most elements on the periodic table exist as solids at standard temperature and pressure.

Which elements are gases at room temperature? Hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, chlorine, and the noble gases are gases at room temperature.

What is the physical state of lithium at room temperature? Lithium is a solid at room temperature.

Which element is a nonmetal and solid at standard temperature and pressure? Sulfur is a nonmetal that is solid at standard temperature and pressure.

Why are the elements in the 7th row from Rf to Og not assigned a state of matter at room temperature? Elements from Rf to Og are synthetic and highly unstable, making their state of matter at room temperature unpredictable.