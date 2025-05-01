Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element has a neutral atom with 17 electrons? Chlorine has a neutral atom with 17 electrons.

Which element has 56 protons? Barium has 56 protons.

Which element has 35 protons? Bromine has 35 protons.

How many protons are in any tellurium (Te) atom? Any tellurium (Te) atom has 52 protons.

What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust? Oxygen is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust.

Is Co an element? Yes, Co is the symbol for the element cobalt.