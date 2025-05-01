Back
Which element has a neutral atom with 17 electrons? Chlorine has a neutral atom with 17 electrons. Which element has 56 protons? Barium has 56 protons. Which element has 35 protons? Bromine has 35 protons. How many protons are in any tellurium (Te) atom? Any tellurium (Te) atom has 52 protons. What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust? Oxygen is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust. Is Co an element? Yes, Co is the symbol for the element cobalt. Which element has 7 electrons in its neutral atom? Nitrogen has 7 electrons in its neutral atom. Which element has the longest name on the periodic table? Rutherfordium is often considered to have the longest name among element names. Which element has 13 protons? Aluminum has 13 protons. Which element has an atomic number of 16? Sulfur has an atomic number of 16. Which element has 28 protons? Nickel has 28 protons. Which element has 67 protons? Holmium has 67 protons. Which element has 38 electrons in its neutral atom? Strontium has 38 electrons in its neutral atom. Which element has 52 protons? Tellurium has 52 protons. Which element has 16 protons? Sulfur has 16 protons. Which element has 83 protons? Bismuth has 83 protons. Which atom has 14 protons? Silicon has 14 protons. Which element has 23 electrons in its neutral atom? Vanadium has 23 electrons in its neutral atom. Which element has 75 protons? Rhenium has 75 protons. What element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere? Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere. What is the longest element name on the periodic table? Rutherfordium is often considered to have the longest element name. What is an element symbol? An element symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation representing a chemical element. Which element has 6 protons? Carbon has 6 protons. What does 'P' represent on the periodic table? 'P' is the symbol for the element phosphorus. What element is represented by the symbol 'Cl'? 'Cl' is the symbol for chlorine. Which element has 4 protons? Beryllium has 4 protons. The periodic table organizes elements according to increasing what? The periodic table organizes elements according to increasing atomic number. Give an example of a two-letter symbol from the periodic table. An example of a two-letter symbol is 'He' for helium. Name a letter never used in any element symbol. The letter 'J' is never used in any element symbol. What is the last element in period 4 of the periodic table? Krypton is the last element in period 4. Which element is in group 2, period 3 of the periodic table? Magnesium is in group 2, period 3. Which element has 29 protons? Copper has 29 protons. Which element has 47 protons? Silver has 47 protons. Which element has 24 protons? Chromium has 24 protons. Which element has 32 protons? Germanium has 32 protons. Which element has 34 protons? Selenium has 34 protons. Which element is used for shiny trim on cars? Chromium is used for shiny trim on cars. Which element has 80 protons? Mercury has 80 protons. Which element has 53 protons? Iodine has 53 protons. Which element has 30 protons? Zinc has 30 protons.
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40