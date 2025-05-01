Skip to main content
  • Which element has a neutral atom with 17 electrons?
    Chlorine has a neutral atom with 17 electrons.
  • Which element has 56 protons?
    Barium has 56 protons.
  • Which element has 35 protons?
    Bromine has 35 protons.
  • How many protons are in any tellurium (Te) atom?
    Any tellurium (Te) atom has 52 protons.
  • What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust?
    Oxygen is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust.
  • Is Co an element?
    Yes, Co is the symbol for the element cobalt.
  • Which element has 7 electrons in its neutral atom?
    Nitrogen has 7 electrons in its neutral atom.
  • Which element has the longest name on the periodic table?
    Rutherfordium is often considered to have the longest name among element names.
  • Which element has 13 protons?
    Aluminum has 13 protons.
  • Which element has an atomic number of 16?
    Sulfur has an atomic number of 16.
  • Which element has 28 protons?
    Nickel has 28 protons.
  • Which element has 67 protons?
    Holmium has 67 protons.
  • Which element has 38 electrons in its neutral atom?
    Strontium has 38 electrons in its neutral atom.
  • Which element has 52 protons?
    Tellurium has 52 protons.
  • Which element has 16 protons?
    Sulfur has 16 protons.
  • Which element has 83 protons?
    Bismuth has 83 protons.
  • Which atom has 14 protons?
    Silicon has 14 protons.
  • Which element has 23 electrons in its neutral atom?
    Vanadium has 23 electrons in its neutral atom.
  • Which element has 75 protons?
    Rhenium has 75 protons.
  • What element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere.
  • What is the longest element name on the periodic table?
    Rutherfordium is often considered to have the longest element name.
  • What is an element symbol?
    An element symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation representing a chemical element.
  • Which element has 6 protons?
    Carbon has 6 protons.
  • What does 'P' represent on the periodic table?
    'P' is the symbol for the element phosphorus.
  • What element is represented by the symbol 'Cl'?
    'Cl' is the symbol for chlorine.
  • Which element has 4 protons?
    Beryllium has 4 protons.
  • The periodic table organizes elements according to increasing what?
    The periodic table organizes elements according to increasing atomic number.
  • Give an example of a two-letter symbol from the periodic table.
    An example of a two-letter symbol is 'He' for helium.
  • Name a letter never used in any element symbol.
    The letter 'J' is never used in any element symbol.
  • What is the last element in period 4 of the periodic table?
    Krypton is the last element in period 4.
  • Which element is in group 2, period 3 of the periodic table?
    Magnesium is in group 2, period 3.
  • Which element has 29 protons?
    Copper has 29 protons.
  • Which element has 47 protons?
    Silver has 47 protons.
  • Which element has 24 protons?
    Chromium has 24 protons.
  • Which element has 32 protons?
    Germanium has 32 protons.
  • Which element has 34 protons?
    Selenium has 34 protons.
  • Which element is used for shiny trim on cars?
    Chromium is used for shiny trim on cars.
  • Which element has 80 protons?
    Mercury has 80 protons.
  • Which element has 53 protons?
    Iodine has 53 protons.
  • Which element has 30 protons?
    Zinc has 30 protons.