Skip to main content
Back

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/17
  • Which element has 18 electrons in its neutral atom?
    Argon has 18 electrons in its neutral atom.
  • What is a two-letter symbol from the periodic table?
    An example is 'Na' for sodium.
  • What is the name of the element with 82 protons?
    Lead is the element with 82 protons.
  • What is a major element in chlorophyll?
    Magnesium is a major element in chlorophyll.
  • What does 'So' represent on the periodic table?
    'So' is not an element symbol on the periodic table.
  • What does 'T' represent on the periodic table?
    'T' is not an element symbol on the periodic table.
  • Which element is found in group 2 and period 3?
    Magnesium is found in group 2 and period 3.
  • Which element has 17 protons?
    Chlorine has 17 protons.
  • Which element in period 2 has the most mass?
    Neon has the most mass in period 2.
  • Which element provides strength to bones?
    Calcium provides strength to bones.
  • Which element has the largest atomic number?
    Oganesson currently has the largest atomic number.
  • Which element has more protons, tin or iodine?
    Iodine has more protons than tin.
  • Which element has 50 protons?
    Tin has 50 protons.
  • Which element has 74 protons?
    Tungsten has 74 protons.
  • Which element has 15 protons?
    Phosphorus has 15 protons.
  • Which element has 33 protons?
    Arsenic has 33 protons.
  • Which element has 79 protons?
    Gold has 79 protons.