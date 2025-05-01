Back
Which element has 18 electrons in its neutral atom? Argon has 18 electrons in its neutral atom. What is a two-letter symbol from the periodic table? An example is 'Na' for sodium. What is the name of the element with 82 protons? Lead is the element with 82 protons. What is a major element in chlorophyll? Magnesium is a major element in chlorophyll. What does 'So' represent on the periodic table? 'So' is not an element symbol on the periodic table. What does 'T' represent on the periodic table? 'T' is not an element symbol on the periodic table. Which element is found in group 2 and period 3? Magnesium is found in group 2 and period 3. Which element has 17 protons? Chlorine has 17 protons. Which element in period 2 has the most mass? Neon has the most mass in period 2. Which element provides strength to bones? Calcium provides strength to bones. Which element has the largest atomic number? Oganesson currently has the largest atomic number. Which element has more protons, tin or iodine? Iodine has more protons than tin. Which element has 50 protons? Tin has 50 protons. Which element has 74 protons? Tungsten has 74 protons. Which element has 15 protons? Phosphorus has 15 protons. Which element has 33 protons? Arsenic has 33 protons. Which element has 79 protons? Gold has 79 protons.
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/17