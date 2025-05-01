Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Which element has 18 electrons in its neutral atom? Argon has 18 electrons in its neutral atom.

What is a two-letter symbol from the periodic table? An example is 'Na' for sodium.

What is the name of the element with 82 protons? Lead is the element with 82 protons.

What is a major element in chlorophyll? Magnesium is a major element in chlorophyll.

What does 'So' represent on the periodic table? 'So' is not an element symbol on the periodic table.

What does 'T' represent on the periodic table? 'T' is not an element symbol on the periodic table.