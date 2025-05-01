Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

How is the periodic table arranged with respect to atomic radius trends? The periodic table is arranged so that atomic radius increases down a group and decreases from left to right across a period.

Which element generally has the largest atomic radius based on periodic trends? The element located at the bottom left of the periodic table generally has the largest atomic radius.

Which atom is generally the smallest according to periodic trends? The atom located at the top right of the periodic table (excluding noble gases) is generally the smallest.

In the compound KBr, which ion is larger: K⁺ or Br⁻? Br⁻ is larger than K⁺ because anions are generally larger than cations, and atomic radius increases down a group.

Is mercury a heavier element than tin? Yes, mercury is a heavier element than tin because it is located further down the periodic table.

Which element has the smallest atomic radius according to periodic trends? The element at the top right of the periodic table (excluding noble gases), such as fluorine, has the smallest atomic radius.