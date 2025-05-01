Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is meant by electron configuration in chemistry? Electron configuration refers to the arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following principles such as the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and the Pauli exclusion principle.

What is the electron configuration for a sulfur atom? The electron configuration for sulfur (atomic number 16) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁴.

What is the electron configuration for a carbon atom? The electron configuration for carbon (atomic number 6) is 1s² 2s² 2p².

What is the electron configuration for the Sr²⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Sr²⁺ (strontium ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶, as two electrons are removed from the 5s orbital of neutral strontium.

What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of zinc? The electron configuration for zinc (atomic number 30) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰.

