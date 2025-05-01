Back
What is meant by electron configuration in chemistry? Electron configuration refers to the arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following principles such as the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and the Pauli exclusion principle. What is the electron configuration for a sulfur atom? The electron configuration for sulfur (atomic number 16) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁴. What is the electron configuration for a carbon atom? The electron configuration for carbon (atomic number 6) is 1s² 2s² 2p². What is the electron configuration for the Sr²⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Sr²⁺ (strontium ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶, as two electrons are removed from the 5s orbital of neutral strontium. What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of zinc? The electron configuration for zinc (atomic number 30) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰. What is the electron configuration for aluminum? The electron configuration for aluminum (atomic number 13) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p¹. What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of magnesium? The electron configuration for magnesium (atomic number 12) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s². What is the electron configuration for gallium? The electron configuration for gallium (atomic number 31) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p¹. What is the ground state electron configuration for nitrogen monofluoride (NF)? The ground state electron configuration for NF can be determined by combining the configurations of nitrogen (1s² 2s² 2p³) and fluorine (1s² 2s² 2p⁵), but the molecule's configuration depends on molecular orbital theory. What is the ground state electron configuration for sulfur? The ground state electron configuration for sulfur is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁴. What is the electron configuration for bromine? The electron configuration for bromine (atomic number 35) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁵. What is the electron configuration for nitrogen? The electron configuration for nitrogen (atomic number 7) is 1s² 2s² 2p³. What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of vanadium? The electron configuration for vanadium (atomic number 23) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d³. What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of antimony? The electron configuration for antimony (atomic number 51) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s² 4d¹⁰ 5p³. What is the electron configuration for lithium? The electron configuration for lithium (atomic number 3) is 1s² 2s¹. What three principles guide the electron configuration of an atom? The three principles are the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and the Pauli exclusion principle. What is the ground state electron configuration for calcium? The ground state electron configuration for calcium (atomic number 20) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s². What is the electron configuration for the K⁺ ion? The electron configuration for K⁺ (potassium ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶, as one electron is removed from the 4s orbital of neutral potassium. What is the electron configuration for arsenic? The electron configuration for arsenic (atomic number 33) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p³. What is the electron configuration for zirconium? The electron configuration for zirconium (atomic number 40) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s² 4d². What is the electron configuration for neon? The electron configuration for neon (atomic number 10) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶. What is the electron configuration for silicon? The electron configuration for silicon (atomic number 14) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p². What is the complete electron configuration for calcium? The complete electron configuration for calcium is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s². What is the electron configuration for cadmium? The electron configuration for cadmium (atomic number 48) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s² 4d¹⁰. What is the electron configuration for potassium? The electron configuration for potassium (atomic number 19) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s¹.
