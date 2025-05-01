Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron configuration for sulfur? The electron configuration for sulfur is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁴.

What is the electron configuration for Mo³⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Mo³⁺ (molybdenum ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s¹ 4d⁴, with three electrons removed from the neutral atom.

What is the electron configuration for krypton? The electron configuration for krypton (atomic number 36) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶.

What is the electron configuration for nickel? The electron configuration for nickel (atomic number 28) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d⁸.

Which element has the electron configuration 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁵? The element with this electron configuration is bromine.

What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of scandium? The electron configuration for scandium (atomic number 21) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹.