What is the electron configuration for sulfur? The electron configuration for sulfur is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁴. What is the electron configuration for Mo³⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Mo³⁺ (molybdenum ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s¹ 4d⁴, with three electrons removed from the neutral atom. What is the electron configuration for krypton? The electron configuration for krypton (atomic number 36) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶. What is the electron configuration for nickel? The electron configuration for nickel (atomic number 28) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d⁸. Which element has the electron configuration 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁵? The element with this electron configuration is bromine. What is the electron configuration for a neutral atom of scandium? The electron configuration for scandium (atomic number 21) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹. What is the electron configuration for Al³⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Al³⁺ (aluminum ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, as three electrons are removed from the neutral atom. What is the electron configuration for lead? The electron configuration for lead (atomic number 82) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s² 4d¹⁰ 5p⁶ 6s² 4f¹⁴ 5d¹⁰ 6p². What is the ground state electron configuration for F₂? The ground state electron configuration for F₂ (fluorine molecule) involves the molecular orbitals formed from two fluorine atoms, each with 1s² 2s² 2p⁵. What is the electron configuration for Ni²⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Ni²⁺ (nickel ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 3d⁸, as two electrons are removed from the 4s orbital of neutral nickel. What is the electron configuration for gallium? The electron configuration for gallium is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p¹. What is the electron configuration for silicon? The electron configuration for silicon is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p². What is the electron configuration for boron? The electron configuration for boron (atomic number 5) is 1s² 2s² 2p¹. What is the electron configuration for bromine? The electron configuration for bromine is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁵. What is the electron configuration for a phosphorus ion (P⁺)? The electron configuration for P⁺ (phosphorus ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p², as one electron is removed from the 3p orbital of neutral phosphorus. What is the electron configuration for phosphorus? The electron configuration for phosphorus (atomic number 15) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p³. How can you identify an electron configuration that represents an atom in an excited state? An excited state electron configuration has electrons in higher energy orbitals than expected for the ground state, often with unpaired electrons in higher sublevels. What is the electron configuration for oxygen? The electron configuration for oxygen (atomic number 8) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁴. What is the electron configuration for lithium? The electron configuration for lithium is 1s² 2s¹. What is the electron configuration for zinc? The electron configuration for zinc is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰. What is the electron configuration for neon? The electron configuration for neon is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶. What is the electron configuration for Co²⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Co²⁺ (cobalt ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 3d⁷, as two electrons are removed from the 4s orbital of neutral cobalt. What is the electron configuration for iron? The electron configuration for iron (atomic number 26) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d⁶. What is the electron configuration for aluminum? The electron configuration for aluminum is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p¹. What is the electron configuration for rubidium? The electron configuration for rubidium (atomic number 37) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶ 5s¹. What is the electron configuration for selenium? The electron configuration for selenium (atomic number 34) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁴. What is the electron configuration for Li⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Li⁺ (lithium ion) is 1s², as one electron is removed from the 2s orbital of neutral lithium.
