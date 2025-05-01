Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron configuration for chlorine? The electron configuration for chlorine (atomic number 17) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁵.

What is the electron configuration for silicon? The electron configuration for silicon is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p².

What is the electron configuration for krypton? The electron configuration for krypton is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁶.

What is the electron configuration for magnesium? The electron configuration for magnesium (atomic number 12) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s².

What is the electron configuration for Sc³⁺ ion? The electron configuration for Sc³⁺ (scandium ion) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶, as three electrons are removed from the 4s and 3d orbitals of neutral scandium.

What is the electron configuration for germanium? The electron configuration for germanium (atomic number 32) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p².