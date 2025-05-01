Back
What determines the chemical behavior of an atom? The chemical behavior of an atom is determined by its valence electrons. How many valence electrons does an oxygen atom have? An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does a carbon atom have? A carbon atom has 4 valence electrons. What determines the chemical properties of an atom? The chemical properties of an atom are determined by its valence electrons. What is a valence electron? A valence electron is an outer shell electron that is involved in forming chemical bonds. How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom have? A nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons. How many valence shell electrons does the element carbon have? Carbon has 4 valence shell electrons. How many valence electrons does a sulfur atom have? A sulfur atom has 6 valence electrons. How many valence electrons are in an atom of magnesium? A magnesium atom has 2 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does lithium have? Lithium has 1 valence electron. How many valence electrons does bromine have? Bromine has 7 valence electrons. How many valence electrons are in a silicon atom? A silicon atom has 4 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does calcium have? Calcium has 2 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does beryllium have? Beryllium has 2 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does a lithium atom have? A lithium atom has 1 valence electron. How many valence electrons does sodium have? Sodium has 1 valence electron. How many valence electrons does silicon have? Silicon has 4 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does chlorine have? Chlorine has 7 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does fluorine have? Fluorine has 7 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does phosphorus have? Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does aluminum have? Aluminum has 3 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does neon have? Neon has 8 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does arsenic have? Arsenic has 5 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does magnesium have? Magnesium has 2 valence electrons. How many valence electrons does a neutral lithium atom have? A neutral lithium atom has 1 valence electron. What element has 6 valence electrons? Oxygen and sulfur each have 6 valence electrons. What element has 5 valence electrons? Nitrogen, phosphorus, and arsenic each have 5 valence electrons. What element has 3 valence electrons? Aluminum has 3 valence electrons. What type of electron is available to form bonds? Valence electrons are available to form bonds. What determines how reactive an element is? The number of valence electrons determines how reactive an element is. What do valence electrons determine about an element? Valence electrons determine an element's chemical properties and reactivity. Which element has 6 valence electrons? Oxygen and sulfur have 6 valence electrons. Which part of the atom is responsible for chemical bonding? The valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding. Which elements have only one valence electron? Hydrogen, lithium, and sodium have only one valence electron. Which element has 7 valence electrons? Fluorine, chlorine, and bromine each have 7 valence electrons. Which atom has 3 valence electrons? Aluminum has 3 valence electrons. Which element has two valence electrons? Beryllium, magnesium, and calcium have two valence electrons. Which elements have one valence electron? Hydrogen, lithium, and sodium have one valence electron. How many valence electrons are in an atom of phosphorus? An atom of phosphorus has 5 valence electrons. How many valence electrons are in an atom of nitrogen? An atom of nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40