Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) quiz #1

  • What determines the chemical behavior of an atom?
    The chemical behavior of an atom is determined by its valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does an oxygen atom have?
    An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a carbon atom have?
    A carbon atom has 4 valence electrons.
  • What determines the chemical properties of an atom?
    The chemical properties of an atom are determined by its valence electrons.
  • What is a valence electron?
    A valence electron is an outer shell electron that is involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom have?
    A nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence shell electrons does the element carbon have?
    Carbon has 4 valence shell electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a sulfur atom have?
    A sulfur atom has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of magnesium?
    A magnesium atom has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does lithium have?
    Lithium has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does bromine have?
    Bromine has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in a silicon atom?
    A silicon atom has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does calcium have?
    Calcium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does beryllium have?
    Beryllium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a lithium atom have?
    A lithium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does sodium have?
    Sodium has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does silicon have?
    Silicon has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does chlorine have?
    Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does fluorine have?
    Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does phosphorus have?
    Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does aluminum have?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does neon have?
    Neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does arsenic have?
    Arsenic has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does magnesium have?
    Magnesium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral lithium atom have?
    A neutral lithium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • What element has 6 valence electrons?
    Oxygen and sulfur each have 6 valence electrons.
  • What element has 5 valence electrons?
    Nitrogen, phosphorus, and arsenic each have 5 valence electrons.
  • What element has 3 valence electrons?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.
  • What type of electron is available to form bonds?
    Valence electrons are available to form bonds.
  • What determines how reactive an element is?
    The number of valence electrons determines how reactive an element is.
  • What do valence electrons determine about an element?
    Valence electrons determine an element's chemical properties and reactivity.
  • Which element has 6 valence electrons?
    Oxygen and sulfur have 6 valence electrons.
  • Which part of the atom is responsible for chemical bonding?
    The valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding.
  • Which elements have only one valence electron?
    Hydrogen, lithium, and sodium have only one valence electron.
  • Which element has 7 valence electrons?
    Fluorine, chlorine, and bromine each have 7 valence electrons.
  • Which atom has 3 valence electrons?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.
  • Which element has two valence electrons?
    Beryllium, magnesium, and calcium have two valence electrons.
  • Which elements have one valence electron?
    Hydrogen, lithium, and sodium have one valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of phosphorus?
    An atom of phosphorus has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of nitrogen?
    An atom of nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.