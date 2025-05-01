Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What determines the chemical behavior of an atom? The chemical behavior of an atom is determined by its valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does an oxygen atom have? An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does a carbon atom have? A carbon atom has 4 valence electrons.

What is a valence electron? A valence electron is an outer shell electron that is involved in forming chemical bonds.

How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom have? A nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.