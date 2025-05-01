Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does a fluorine atom have? A fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does a chlorine atom have? A chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does oxygen have? Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does sodium have? Sodium has 1 valence electron.

How many valence electrons does each atom of arsenic have? Each atom of arsenic has 5 valence electrons.