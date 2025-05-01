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Popular student's questions
- When performing addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division in bases other than 10, what are the key steps that remain the same as in base 10, and what important adjustments must you make to ensure your calculations are correct in the new base?
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- What is a fractal, how is it created using recursion, and why can a fractal like the Koch snowflake have an infinite perimeter but a finite area?
- How do we measure and classify angles, and what is the difference between complementary and supplementary angles, including how to find an unknown angle when given one of the pair?
- What does exponent notation represent, how do you expand an exponential expression into repeated multiplication, and how can you evaluate expressions with exponents when the base is a fraction or a decimal?
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