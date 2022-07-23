Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Inductive and Deductive Reasoning
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Inductive and Deductive Reasoning: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Intro to Inductive Reasoning
Video duration:4m
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Problem
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …
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B
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D
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Problem
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Use inductive reasoning to find the next figure in the pattern.
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B
C
D
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Problem
Use inductive reasoning to find the next figure in the pattern.
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B
C
D
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Example
Intro to Inductive Reasoning Example 1
Video duration:3m
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Example
Intro to Inductive Reasoning Example 2
Video duration:4m
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Concept
Counterexamples and Limitations to Inductive Reasoning
Video duration:5m
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Example
Counterexamples and Limitations to Inductive Reasoning Example 3
Video duration:3m
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Example
Counterexamples and Limitations to Inductive Reasoning Example 4
Video duration:2m
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Concept
Deductive Reasoning
Video duration:4m
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Problem
Classify the following as either inductive or deductive reasoning.
All students must pass calculus I before they can be enrolled in calculus II. Maria is enrolled in calculus II. Thus, we conclude Maria passed calculus I.
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Inductive
B
Deductive
C
Cannot be classified
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Problem
Classify the following as either inductive or deductive reasoning.
Looking at the student roster for geometry, all the students on the list have already passed algebra I. Thus, we can conclude that students must pass algebra I before enrolling in geometry.
A
Inductive
B
Deductive
C
Cannot be classified
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Example
Deductive Reasoning Example 5
Video duration:1m
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Example
Deductive Reasoning Example 6
Video duration:56s
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Example
Deductive Reasoning Example 7
Video duration:42s
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Example
Deductive Reasoning Example 8
Video duration:3m
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