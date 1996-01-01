- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a person receives a $2,000 tax refund, which of the following is a likely outcome?
If a household receives a $5,000 bonus, which of the following is the most likely outcome?
If a person's disposable income decreases by $200 and their marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.8, how much will their savings decrease?
What does the savings schedule graphically represent?
What does the 45-degree line represent in the context of the savings function?
What is the effect of high real interest rates on saving and borrowing?
Evaluate the impact of a government policy that reduces taxes on capital gains. How might this affect consumption and saving?
Which of the following is NOT a factor that can cause the consumption function to shift?
Which of the following factors can cause the consumption function to shift upward?
How does disposable income influence the average propensity to consume?
If a household saves $10,000 out of a total disposable income of $50,000, what is their average propensity to save?
If the marginal propensity to consume is 0.75, how much additional consumption will occur if income increases by $1,000?
If the marginal propensity to consume is 0.6, how much additional consumption will occur if income increases by $2,000?
Why is understanding the multiplier effect important for policymakers?
What is the impact of ignoring taxes when calculating the multiplier effect?