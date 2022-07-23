Introduction to Economics begins with scarcity: people have unlimited wants but only limited resources such as time, money, and productive capacity. Because resources are scarce, every choice involves trade-offs, and the true opportunity cost of a decision is the value of the next best alternative that is given up. Economics is therefore a social science that studies how individuals, institutions, and society manage scarce resources and make choices under scarcity.

A key distinction is between microeconomics and macroeconomics. Microeconomics focuses on individual consumers, businesses, and specific markets, including choices about prices, supply and demand, profit, and hiring. Macroeconomics studies the economy as a whole, including recessions, booms, inflation, interest rates, money, and unemployment.

Economics also compares economic systems, which determine how limited resources are used and distributed. A traditional economy relies on customs, a command economy relies on government or a ruling class, and a market economy relies on buyers, sellers, competition, and voluntary exchange. In macroeconomics, the main focus is the market or free market economy.