Which account is primarily concerned with short-term economic transactions?
Why is the capital account considered trivial in the context of this class?
How does foreign investment in the financial account affect the domestic economy?
If a country exports $500 million worth of goods and imports $600 million worth of goods, what is the balance on goods?
If a US citizen buys a car from Germany for $40,000, how does this transaction affect the balance of payments?
What is the impact of a foreign company building a manufacturing plant in the US on the US balance of payments?
A US citizen buys a $60,000 car from a German company. How does this transaction affect the balance of payments?
How would the purchase of bonds by a US investor in a European company be recorded in the balance of payments?
What is the main reason the balance of payments must always equal zero?
A US citizen buys a $50,000 bond from a UK company. How does this transaction affect US net foreign investment?
Which of the following is an example of foreign direct investment?
What are the potential economic impacts of the United States' persistent trade deficit?
Combine the concepts of exports and imports to explain the significance of the Balance of Trade in international trade.
What might a consistent negative trend in net exports indicate about a country's trade balance?
How does China contribute to the United States' trade deficit?