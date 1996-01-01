Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Get started
  1. Download the worksheet to save time writing
  2. Start solving the practice problems
  3. If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
  4. See your summary to get more insights
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
15 problems