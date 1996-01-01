What is the primary difference between short run and long run aggregate supply curves in the AD-AS model?
Under what conditions does short run equilibrium occur in the AD-AS model?
How does short run equilibrium differ from long run equilibrium in the AD-AS model?
What is the likely impact on the AD-AS model if there is a technological advancement in production?
How can color coding be used to analyze the effects of a policy change in the AD-AS model?
What happens to short run equilibrium if there is a sudden increase in oil prices?
Given a shift in aggregate demand to the left, how would you determine the new short run equilibrium price level and GDP?
What does the intersection of the aggregate demand and aggregate supply curves determine in the AD-AS model?
How would you determine the long run equilibrium if the economy is currently in a recession?
If a country experiences a significant increase in exports, what is the predicted outcome in the AD-AS model?