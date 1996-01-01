Which of the following correctly illustrates a leftward shift in short-run aggregate supply in the AD-AS model?
What temporary effect does a 'hot economy' have on wages?
What is the impact of demand-pull inflation on price levels in the short run?
In the long run, what happens to GDP when aggregate demand increases?
Which of the following scenarios is most likely to cause a rightward shift in aggregate demand?
Which of the following scenarios is most likely to cause a leftward shift in aggregate demand?
Which of the following is NOT a component of aggregate demand?
In the long run, what happens to the price level when aggregate demand increases?
If there is a decrease in aggregate demand due to reduced consumer confidence, what is likely to happen to the price level and GDP in the short run?
Which graphical representation correctly illustrates a rightward shift in short-run aggregate supply in the AD-AS model?