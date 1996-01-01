If net exports decrease by $50 in an economy with an MPC of 0.9, what is the expected change in GDP?
If government spending increases by $100 in an economy with an MPC of 0.8, what is the expected change in GDP?
What is a potential challenge in calculating macroeconomic equilibrium in the AE model?
If the base consumption is $400 and the MPC is 0.5, what is the consumption when GDP is $800?
What components are summed to calculate aggregate expenditures?
If the consumption function is C = 200 + 0.8Y and the other components of aggregate expenditure are I = 150, G = 100, and NX = 50, what is the equilibrium level of GDP?
Which of the following correctly represents the formula for calculating aggregate expenditures?
If the base consumption is $300 and the MPC is 0.6, what is the consumption when GDP is $1,000?
What is macroeconomic equilibrium in the context of the Aggregate Expenditure (AE) model?
In an economy with an MPC of 0.6, if GDP increases by $500, what is the expected increase in consumption?