If government purchases increase, what is the likely impact on the aggregate expenditures line and macroeconomic equilibrium?
What is the effect on macroeconomic equilibrium if consumption decreases due to a rise in savings?
If a country experiences a significant increase in exports, what is the likely impact on its macroeconomic equilibrium?
Why is the 45-degree line significant in the aggregate expenditures model?
If the marginal propensity to consume is 0.8, what is the slope of the consumption function?
If the initial consumption function is C = 3 + 0.6Y, and investment, government purchases, and net exports are each 1, what is the new aggregate expenditures function?
If the aggregate expenditures line intersects the 45-degree line at a GDP of $5 trillion, what does this indicate?
In the aggregate expenditures model, what happens when aggregate expenditures exceed GDP?
What does a point above the 45-degree line on the aggregate expenditures graph indicate?
Given a consumption function C = 4 + 0.7Y, and constant investment, government purchases, and net exports of 2 each, what is the equation for the aggregate expenditures line?