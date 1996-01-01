If the base level of consumption increases by $10 billion, how will this affect the aggregate expenditures line?
How does the removal of government purchases and net exports simplify the aggregate expenditures model?
In a private closed economy, what happens when aggregate expenditures exceed GDP?
If the base level of consumption is $50 billion and the MPC is 0.4, what is the consumption level when GDP is $200 billion?
If the consumption function is C = 80 + 0.7Y and investment is 40, what is the total aggregate expenditure when GDP is 200?
Given the consumption function C = 60 + 0.9Y and investment of 20, what is the equilibrium GDP?
Why is the 45-degree line important in the aggregate expenditures model?
What is the primary implication of removing government purchases and net exports from the aggregate expenditures model?
In a private closed economy, what condition must be met for macroeconomic equilibrium to occur?
If the consumption function is C = 50 + 0.8Y and investment is 30, what is the equilibrium level of GDP?