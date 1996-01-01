If consumption is $500 billion, investment is $200 billion, and net exports are $50 billion, what is the aggregate expenditure?
In a private open economy, if investment increases by $200 million and net exports decrease by $50 million, what is the net effect on aggregate expenditures?
If the MPC is 0.8 and income increases by $500, what is the expected increase in consumption?
Which component is NOT part of the aggregate expenditures model in a private open economy?
How does the absence of government affect the aggregate expenditures model in a private open economy compared to a private closed economy?
Why are government purchases absent in the aggregate expenditures model of a private open economy?
If the multiplier is 4 and investment increases by $100 million, what is the total impact on GDP?
If a country's investment decreases due to a decline in business confidence, how would this affect the aggregate expenditures model?
What is the formula for calculating aggregate expenditures in a private open economy?
How is macroeconomic equilibrium represented in a private open economy using the 45-degree line?