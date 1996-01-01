What is the effect of foreign investment in the financial account on the domestic economy?
If a country has exports worth $500 billion and imports worth $600 billion, what is the net export value and its implication?
A country has exports of $300 billion and imports of $450 billion. Calculate the net exports and discuss the economic implication.
What is a potential impact of a trade deficit on a country's economy?
Which account deals with long-term assets like foreign holdings of US assets?
Why is the capital account considered trivial in the context of this class?
What does the balance of payments equaling zero signify in international trade?
Which account is primarily concerned with short-term economic transactions?
In 2014, the US had a negative net export balance. What does this indicate about its trade activities?