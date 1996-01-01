What happens to the supply curve when there is a change in the price of the good itself?
How does a decrease in the price of raw materials affect the supply curve for a good?
A new tax is imposed on the production of plastic goods. What is the expected impact on the supply curve for plastic goods?
What is the likely impact on the supply curve if a government imposes higher taxes on a product?
A new technology reduces the cost of producing electric cars. What is the expected impact on the supply curve for electric cars?
A government decides to remove subsidies for solar panel manufacturers. What is the expected impact on the supply curve for solar panels?
If producers expect the price of their product to increase in the future, what is the most likely immediate effect on the supply curve?
What is the result of a decrease in the price of a good on the supply curve?
If the price of a substitute good in production increases, what is the expected impact on the supply of the original good?
How does an increase in the price of inputs affect the supply curve for a good?