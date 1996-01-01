- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A country has a nominal GDP of $1 trillion in 2022 and a real GDP of $900 billion using 2015 as the base year. What does this indicate about the price level changes between 2015 and 2022?
Which of the following best describes the assumption economists make about the relationship between GDP and standard of living?
Which of the following best explains why new home construction is considered an investment?
Which of the following is an example of a final good?
A country produces 500,000 cars valued at $20,000 each and 1 million bicycles valued at $200 each. If the country imports 100,000 cars and exports 200,000 bicycles, what is the GDP contribution from these goods?
Why is new home construction categorized under investment in GDP calculations?
If a country exports $200 billion worth of goods and imports $250 billion, what is the impact of net exports on GDP?
Why are financial transactions like stocks and bonds not included in GDP?
Which of the following statements best evaluates the relationship between GDP and citizens' happiness?
Given the following data: Consumption = $600 billion, Investment = $250 billion, Government Purchases = $350 billion, and Net Exports = $0 billion, what is the GDP?