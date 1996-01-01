- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
How does net foreign factor income affect the calculation of GDP, and why must it be adjusted?
If a country has the following income components: Compensation of employees = $500 billion, Rents = $50 billion, Interest = $30 billion, Proprietors' income = $70 billion, Corporate profits = $100 billion, and Taxes on production and imports = $40 billion, what is the total national income?
What does GDP stand for and what is its primary purpose in macroeconomics?
Given the following data: National Income = $1,000 billion, Net Foreign Factor Income = -$50 billion, Consumption of Fixed Capital = $100 billion, Statistical Discrepancy = $20 billion, calculate the GDP using the income approach.
In 2009, the United States GDP was calculated using both the income and expenditures approaches. If the expenditures approach yielded a GDP of $14,256 billion, what should the income approach yield, assuming all calculations are correct?
What is the impact of excluding net foreign factor income from GDP calculations?
Which component of national income includes wages and salaries paid by businesses and government to employees?
A country reports the following income components: Compensation of employees = $600 billion, Rents = $60 billion, Interest = $40 billion, Proprietors' income = $80 billion, Corporate profits = $120 billion, and Taxes on production and imports = $50 billion. Calculate the total national income.
Using the following data: National Income = $1,200 billion, Net Foreign Factor Income = -$60 billion, Consumption of Fixed Capital = $120 billion, Statistical Discrepancy = $30 billion, calculate the GDP using the income approach.
Which of the following is a similarity between the income approach and the expenditures approach to GDP calculation?