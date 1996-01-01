Rearrange the equation Y = a + MPC * Y + I to solve for Y.
In an open economy with government spending, if the MPC is 0.7 and government spending increases by $100, what is the expected change in GDP?
If consumption increases by $30 in an economy with an MPC of 0.5, what is the expected change in GDP?
Simplify the equation Y - MPC * Y = a + I by factoring out the common term.
In an open economy with government spending and net exports, if the MPC is 0.75 and net exports increase by $200, what is the expected change in GDP?
What does the multiplier effect signify in macroeconomics?
In a private closed economy, which of the following is NOT a component of aggregate expenditures?
In a private closed economy, if autonomous consumption is $200, MPC is 0.75, and investment is $100, what is the equilibrium GDP?
If the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.8, what is the value of the multiplier?
Which of the following best describes the multiplier effect?