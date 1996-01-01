What are the implications of a short-run equilibrium not aligning with long-run equilibrium during a recession in the dynamic AD-AS model?
What is the impact on GDP and price levels when aggregate demand increases significantly while short-run aggregate supply increases only slightly?
Which graphical representation best illustrates inflation in the dynamic AD-AS model?
If aggregate demand increases by 10% and short-run aggregate supply decreases by 5%, what is the likely impact on equilibrium price levels and GDP?
How can the dynamic AD-AS model be used to understand the economic shifts during the 2007-2009 recession?
What happens when aggregate demand shifts more than short-run aggregate supply in the dynamic AD-AS model?
Which of the following is a factor that can lead to a recession in the dynamic AD-AS model?