- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Using the midpoint method, calculate the price elasticity of demand if the price changes from $20 to $25 and the quantity demanded changes from 50 units to 40 units.
If a 15% increase in income leads to a 10% increase in the quantity demanded of a good, what is the income elasticity of demand?
On a straight-line demand curve, where is the point of unit elasticity located?
Why is the absolute value used in calculating the price elasticity of demand and supply?
If the cross-price elasticity of demand between two goods is 1.2, what is the relationship between these goods?
What happens to total revenue when the price of an elastic good is increased?
If the cross-price elasticity of demand between two goods is -0.8, what is the relationship between these goods?
Why is the point of unit elasticity on a demand curve significant for revenue maximization?
What happens to total revenue when the price of an inelastic good is increased?
Given a 10% increase in price leads to a 5% decrease in quantity demanded, calculate the price elasticity of demand.