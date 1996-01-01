What is the simplified form of 300/1500 by removing trailing zeros?
In the fraction 5/12, what is the denominator?
Which of the following fractions is not fully simplified?
What is the simplified form of 56/98 using the largest common factor?
Simplify the fraction 18/24 by finding a common factor.
Convert the fraction 5/8 to a decimal.
Simplify the fraction 14/28.
Which of the following fractions is equivalent to a whole number?
Which of the following fractions is equivalent to 4/9?
Simplify the fraction 48/64 using the largest common factor.