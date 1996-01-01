What is the primary reason for managing interest rates in monetary policy?
What was a key monetary policy response by the Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis?
What was the primary focus of the Federal Reserve when it was established in 1913?
During the 2008 recession, what monetary policy action did the Federal Reserve take to stabilize the economy?
If the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, what is the expected impact on firm investment?
Why is the Federal Reserve considered the lender of last resort?
What is the primary function of the Federal Reserve as the lender of last resort?
Which of the following actions would help achieve price stability?
Why is managing interest rates important for economic growth?
A country is experiencing high inflation rates. Which monetary policy action should the central bank take to achieve price stability?