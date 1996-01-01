Using the midpoint method, calculate the income elasticity of demand if the quantity demanded decreases from 1,200 to 1,000 units when consumer income decreases from $3,000 to $2,500.
What does the term 'ceteris paribus' mean in the context of economic analysis?
What is the primary difference between income elasticity of demand and price elasticity of demand?
A good has an income elasticity of demand of 0.4. How would you classify this good?
If a good has an income elasticity of demand of -0.8, what can be inferred about the nature of the good?
How does a decrease in consumer income typically affect the demand curve for inferior goods?
A consumer's income decreases by 15%, and their demand for a particular good decreases by 10%. What type of good is this likely to be?
If a good has an income elasticity of demand of 1.2, what can be inferred about the nature of the good?
A good has an income elasticity of demand of 0.8. How would you classify this good?
Which of the following best describes income elasticity of demand?