Which of the following is a microeconomic issue?
What is the opportunity cost of attending college full-time?
What is the primary focus of economics as a social science?
How does inflation typically affect interest rates?
Which of the following is a likely effect of an economic boom?
Why is scarcity a fundamental concept in economics?
Which of the following is a macroeconomic concern?
Which type of unemployment is caused by a mismatch between skills and job requirements?
Which factor is most likely to cause an economic recession?
Which type of unemployment is typically short-term and occurs when people are between jobs?