If the nominal GDP in year 2 is $600 billion and the real GDP is $500 billion, what is the GDP deflator for year 2?
If the nominal GDP in year 1 is $500 billion and the real GDP is $450 billion, what is the GDP deflator for year 1?
Why is real GDP generally considered a better measure of changes in production than nominal GDP?
Which of the following is a limitation of using real GDP as a measure?
How do chain-weighted prices help address the limitations of real GDP?
What is the primary difference between nominal GDP and real GDP?
Which component of the expenditures approach to GDP calculation is typically the largest?
How do chain-weighted prices differ from traditional GDP calculations?
What is the primary benefit of using chain-weighted prices in GDP calculations?
How can nominal GDP and real GDP be used to monitor inflation?