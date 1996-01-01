Convert 1.25% into a decimal.
If a product's price decreases from $150 to $120, what is the percentage decrease?
Which of the following correctly compares 10% and 100% in decimal form?
Which of the following correctly compares 5% and 50% in decimal form?
A company's market share increased from 20% to 30%. How significant is this change in terms of percentage increase?
What is 75% expressed as a decimal?
Convert 120% to a decimal.
If the decimal result of a percentage change calculation is 0.125, what is the percentage change?
An investment's value increased from $1,000 to $1,200. What is the percentage change?
Convert 0.34 into a percentage.