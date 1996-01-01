What is a key difference between corrective taxes and pollution permits?
What is a potential benefit of creating a market for pollution permits?
How can subsidies be used to correct the positive externality of education?
In a market with a positive externality, how does a subsidy affect the equilibrium quantity?
What is a Pigovian tax?
Which of the following is an example of a command and control policy addressing a negative externality?
Which of the following is a command and control policy for a positive externality?
How do pollution permits function as a quantity limitation approach?
What is the economic rationale for allowing some pollution?
What is the effect of a subsidy on the market for education?