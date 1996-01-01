- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following best describes the effect of a tax on the supply curve?
If the equilibrium price is $15 and a $3 tax is imposed on suppliers, what price do suppliers receive?
What is the price buyers pay if the equilibrium price is $14 and a $3 tax is imposed on suppliers?
How does a $6 tax on suppliers affect the equilibrium price and quantity if the demand equation is Qd = 45 - 5P and the supply equation is Qs = 3P - 9?
Consider a market where the demand equation is Qd = 20 - 2P and the supply equation is Qs = 4P - 10. If a tax of $3 is imposed on suppliers, what is the new equilibrium quantity?
What is the price sellers receive if the equilibrium price is $20 and a $4 tax is imposed on suppliers?
In a market where the equilibrium price is $10 and a $2 tax is imposed on suppliers, what price do buyers pay?
If the equilibrium price is $18 and a $4 tax is imposed on suppliers, what price do suppliers receive?
In a market where the equilibrium price is $12 and a $3 tax is imposed on suppliers, what price do suppliers receive?
How does a $4 tax on suppliers affect the equilibrium price and quantity if the demand equation is Qd = 40 - 4P and the supply equation is Qs = 2P - 8?