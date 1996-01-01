In a fractional reserve banking system, what happens to the deposits?
A bank has $50,000 in reserves and $250,000 in deposits. What is the reserve ratio?
With a money multiplier of 5 and an initial deposit of $2,000, what is the total potential increase in the money supply?
What are required reserves in the context of banking?
In a banking system with a reserve ratio of 10%, if Bank A receives a deposit of $1,000 and loans out its excess reserves, how much will Bank B receive as a deposit from the loan?
What happens when a bank loans out its excess reserves?
What is the effect on the money supply if the reserve ratio is decreased from 15% to 5%?
What is the relationship between the reserve ratio and the money multiplier?
How do banks create money in a fractional reserve banking system?
If the money multiplier is 4 and the initial deposit is $500, what is the total potential increase in the money supply?