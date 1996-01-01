If the real interest rate is 4% and the expected inflation rate is 3%, what is the nominal interest rate?
What happens to the short-run Phillips curve in the long term when expected inflation decreases?
Why is expected inflation important in determining the position of the short-run Phillips curve?
What is the impact of contractionary monetary policy on aggregate demand, GDP, and unemployment?
Why is the sacrifice ratio significant for policymakers aiming to control inflation?
How does the economy transition from short-run to long-run equilibrium after a contractionary policy?
What does a sacrifice ratio of 4 indicate in terms of GDP loss and inflation reduction?
What role does expected inflation play in the transition from short-run to long-run equilibrium?
If the real interest rate is 3% and the expected inflation rate is 2%, what is the nominal interest rate?
How should policymakers respond if expected inflation is consistently overestimated?