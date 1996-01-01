Which of the following is an example of economic investment?
What does the identity S = I imply in a closed economy?
If a country's GDP is $2,000, consumption is $1,200, and government spending is $500, what is the national savings?
What components make up national savings?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates economic investment by firms?
Which equation correctly represents private savings?
What is the effect of a net capital inflow on investment in an open economy?
What happens to public savings when there is a budget surplus?
How is national savings calculated in a closed economy?
In a closed economy, which of the following equations represents the identity that savings equals investment?