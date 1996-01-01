How do rising interest rates typically affect aggregate demand?
What happens to aggregate demand when interest rates decrease?
A firm expects higher future profits. How is this likely to affect its investment decisions and aggregate demand?
How does a higher growth rate in the domestic economy compared to foreign economies affect net exports?
Which of the following would cause a movement along the aggregate demand curve rather than a shift of the curve?
Which GDP component is directly affected by a change in foreign exchange rates?
A survey shows that consumers expect a recession in the near future. How might this expectation affect current aggregate demand?
What is the effect of a depreciation of the domestic currency on net exports?
Which of the following scenarios would most likely cause a leftward shift in the aggregate demand curve?
If consumers expect their future income to rise, how might this affect current aggregate demand?