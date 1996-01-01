How might a successful advertising campaign affect the demand for a product?
How might a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier eating affect the demand for organic foods?
If consumers expect a significant price drop in electronics next month, what is the likely impact on current demand?
How does an increase in the number of consumers in a market affect the demand for a product?
How might a growing trend in veganism affect the demand for plant-based meat alternatives?
If the price of tea increases, what is the likely impact on the demand for coffee, assuming they are substitute goods?
How might the introduction of a new gaming console affect the demand for older models?
What is the primary difference between a change in quantity demanded and a change in demand?
If the price of a complementary good X increases, what is the expected impact on the demand for good Y?
Consider two substitute goods, A and B. If the price of good A increases, what is the expected impact on the demand for good B?