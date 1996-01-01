How do changes in the natural rate of unemployment affect the short run aggregate supply curve?
A country discovers a new oil reserve. How should this discovery affect the short run aggregate supply curve?
Evaluate the impact of expected future price increases on the short run aggregate supply curve.
What is the primary difference between short run aggregate supply (SRAS) and long run aggregate supply (LRAS)?
How do past price level expectations influence adjustments in the short run aggregate supply curve?
What effect does increased human capital have on the short run aggregate supply curve?
Synthesize the effects of a positive supply shock on the short run aggregate supply curve.
How does immigration typically affect the short run aggregate supply curve?
What is the impact of a new technology on the short run aggregate supply curve?