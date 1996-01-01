What is the effect on the supply curve when several new firms enter the market?
What is the effect on the supply curve if the cost of labor decreases?
A new manufacturing process reduces production time by 50%. What is the impact on the supply curve?
What is the effect on the supply curve when new suppliers enter the market?
If the price of basketballs increases, what is the likely effect on the supply of volleyballs, assuming they are substitutes in production?
What is the effect of a government subsidy on the supply curve of a product?
How does a decrease in the cost of raw materials affect the supply curve?
What is the effect of an increase in taxes on the supply curve of a product?
If producers expect the price of their product to decrease in the future, how might this affect current supply?
A region experiences a prolonged drought. What is the likely impact on the supply curve for agricultural products from this region?