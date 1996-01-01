How does increased social spending due to crime affect GDP?
Why is the economic value of a homemaker's services not included in GDP?
Why is GDP distribution equity important for its effectiveness as a measure of well-being?
How does an increase in crime affect GDP and citizens' well-being?
What is a consequence of excluding homemaker services from GDP?
Why is the underground economy excluded from GDP calculations?
What long-term effect might result from excluding household production from GDP?
Which non-economic factors contributing to well-being are not accounted for in GDP?
Which of the following types of production is excluded from GDP calculations?
Which of the following is not accounted for in GDP but contributes to well-being?