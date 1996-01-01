- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What does the equilibrium real federal funds rate represent in the Taylor Rule?
Why does the Federal Reserve not strictly use the Taylor Rule to set the Federal Funds Rate?
What would be the effect on the Federal Funds Rate target if both the inflation gap and output gap are positive?
What is the typical target value for the equilibrium real federal funds rate?
If the current GDP is $20 trillion and the potential GDP is $21 trillion, what is the output gap?
How would an increase in the current inflation rate affect the Federal Funds Rate target according to the Taylor Rule?
What is the main purpose of the Taylor Rule in monetary policy?
In a scenario where the current inflation rate is 2.5%, the equilibrium real federal funds rate is 2%, the inflation gap is 0.5%, and the output gap is 1%, what is the target Federal Funds Rate?
If the current inflation rate is 4% and the target inflation rate is 2%, what is the inflation gap?
Given a current inflation rate of 3%, an equilibrium real federal funds rate of 2%, an inflation gap of 1%, and an output gap of -0.5%, calculate the target Federal Funds Rate using the Taylor Rule.