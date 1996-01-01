If the marginal propensity to consume is 0.8, what is the marginal propensity to save?
Which scenario best illustrates dis-saving?
Given the consumption function C = 0.7Y + 200, what does the number 200 represent?
If a household's marginal propensity to consume is 0.9, what is its marginal propensity to save?
In a consumption function graph, what does a point above the 45-degree line indicate?
What does the 45-degree line represent in the context of the consumption function graph?
How does an increase in disposable income generally affect household consumption?
In the equation C = 0.8Y + 100, what does the 0.8 represent?
What does the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) measure?
What is dis-saving?