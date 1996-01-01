Combine your understanding of the Gold Standard and monetary policy to explain how a country could manage economic growth under the Gold Standard.
What was a consequence for countries that delayed abandoning the Gold Standard during the Great Depression?
Under the Gold Standard, what could individuals do with their paper money?
If 1 US dollar is backed by 1/3 ounce of gold and 1 British pound is backed by 1 ounce of gold, what is the exchange rate between the US dollar and the British pound?
How did the Gold Standard impact monetary policy during the Great Depression?
What was the key feature of money under the Gold Standard?
What was the primary basis for setting exchange rates under the Gold Standard?
What was a major reason for abandoning the Gold Standard during the Great Depression?
Why have no serious attempts been made to reinstate the Gold Standard?
Could a modern economy function effectively under a Gold Standard system? Why or why not?