On a graph of total revenue versus quantity, what does the decline of the curve represent?
A company notices that lowering the price of its product from $20 to $15 increases sales from 100 units to 150 units. What can be inferred about the demand elasticity?
Why is understanding elasticity important for a business when making pricing decisions?
What characterizes the unit elastic point on a linear demand curve?
A restaurant lowers the price of its meals from $30 to $25, resulting in an increase in sales from 200 meals to 300 meals. What can be inferred about the demand elasticity?
In the elastic section of a demand curve, what is the effect of a price decrease on total revenue?
How can understanding elasticity help a company in its production decisions?
In the inelastic section of a demand curve, what is the effect of a price increase on total revenue?
On a graph of total revenue versus quantity, what does the peak of the curve represent?
Which section of a linear demand curve is characterized by elastic demand?