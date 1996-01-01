If an economy has 3% frictional, 2% structural, and 5% cyclical unemployment, what is the actual unemployment rate?
What is the relationship between potential GDP and the GDP gap?
Why is structural unemployment considered unavoidable?
What is frictional unemployment?
During a recession, a car manufacturer reduces its workforce due to decreased demand. What type of unemployment is this?
A graphic designer is unemployed because their skills are outdated in the current market. What type of unemployment is this?
Which of the following scenarios is an example of structural unemployment due to technological advancement?
What is natural unemployment?
What key characteristic differentiates structural unemployment from frictional unemployment?
Why is frictional unemployment considered a natural part of the economy?