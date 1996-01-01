- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A worker earned $30,000 annually in 1995 when the CPI was 152.4. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent salary in 2020 dollars, and how does this reflect on the worker's purchasing power?
Discuss the broader economic implications of a consistent rise in CPI over several decades.
What does the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure?
Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important for understanding economic changes?
A movie ticket cost $5 in 1990 when the CPI was 130.7. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the movie ticket in 2020 dollars?
A gallon of milk cost $1.20 in 1990 when the CPI was 130.7. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the milk in 2020 dollars?
A loaf of bread cost $1.50 in 1985 when the CPI was 107.6. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the loaf of bread in 2020 dollars?
A gallon of gasoline cost $1.25 in 1985 when the CPI was 107.6. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the gasoline in 2020 dollars?
What basic mathematical operation is primarily used in adjusting historical prices to current prices using CPI?
In 2000, the average cost of a new car was $21,000, and the CPI was 172.2. In 2020, the CPI was 258.8. What is the equivalent cost of the car in 2020 dollars, and what does this suggest about the affordability of cars over time?